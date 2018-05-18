Prince Charles Will Walk Meghan Markle Down the Aisle at the Royal Wedding

Prince Charles to the rescue!

Kensington Palace announced Friday that Prince Harry's father will be filling a very important role this Saturday: Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St. George's Chapel on her Wedding Day. The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way."

As E! News reported yesterday, Meghan introduced her mother, Doria Ragland, to her future in-laws Wednesday. The former Suits actress' father, Thomas Markle, had been confirmed to walk her down the aisle, but on Monday, he revealed he'd recently suffered a heart attack.