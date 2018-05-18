BREAKING!

Prince Charles Will Walk Meghan Markle Down the Aisle at the Royal Wedding

  By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., May. 18, 2018 2:10 AM

Prince Charles

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Prince Charles to the rescue!

Kensington Palace announced Friday that Prince Harry's father will be filling a very important role this Saturday: Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St. George's Chapel on her Wedding Day. The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way."

As E! News reported yesterday, Meghan introduced her mother, Doria Ragland, to her future in-laws Wednesday. The former Suits actress' father, Thomas Markle, had been confirmed to walk her down the aisle, but on Monday, he revealed he'd recently suffered a heart attack.

Thomas Markle's Royal Wedding Debacle: Here's What We Know

On Wednesday, Thomas underwent surgery, rendering him unable to travel. "Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," Meghan announced Thursday, via Kensington Palace. "I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

E! News reported Thursday Charles was the most likely replacement for Thomas, but that he would only step in if the couple asked; Harry and Meghan likely consulted Queen Elizabeth II.

Watch E!'s five-hour Live From the Royal Wedding coverage Saturday, 19 May starting at 10 a.m. and again later that day.

