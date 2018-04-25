Channing Tatum Makes His First Red Carpet Appearance Since Jenna Dewan Split

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 8:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Channing Tatum

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Channing Tatum attended CinemaCon 2018 in Las Vegas on Tuesday and made his first red carpet appearance since announcing his separation from Jenna Dewan.

Tatum walked the red carpet with his Smallfoot costars Zendaya and Common. The Magic Mike star looked sharp in a suit and gray button-down shirt.

Once inside the Warner Bros. event, held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Tatum took the stage with Zendaya, Common and Will Arnett to talk about the new animated film.

However, they weren't the only celebrities to attend the event. Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Awkwafina were there to promote their new film Ocean's 8. Bradley Cooper, Isla Fischer, Jon Hamm and Ed Helms were also there.

Photos

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan: Romance Rewind

Common, Zendaya, Channing Tatum, Will Arnett

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon

While this is Tatum's first red carpet appearance since the split, it isn't his first public appearance. On Sunday, the actor star was photographed with The Bachelor's  Arie Luyendyk Jr. at the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.

Dewan has also made her return to the red carpet. The World of Dance star attended the 2018 St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's Hope & Heritage Gala, where she received the Humanitarian Of The Year award, on April 21.

Tatum and Dewan announced their split on April 2. They were married for eight years and share a 4-year-old daughter, Everly.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Channing Tatum , , Jenna Dewan , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
George R. R. Martin

George R.R. Martin Says The Winds of Winter Not Coming in 2018

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Says Second Pregnancy Is Harder Than Her First For One Specific Reason

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Sneak Peek: What Will Become of Meredith's Harper Avery Award After Scandal?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Pre-Wedding Celebrations Marry American and British Customs

Beyonce

Ladies' Night Out! Beyoncé Reunites With Destiny's Child for a Third Time

ESC: Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian Appears Nude and Touches Herself in NSFW Fragrance Ad

The Handmaid's Tale, Alexis Bledel

The Handmaid's Tale's Alexis Bledel Talks Emily's Big Episode in the Colonies

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.