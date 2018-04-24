Matthew McConaughey Sends His Love to Channing Tatum After ''Not an Ideal'' Split

The brotherhood between Matthew McConaughey and Channing Tatum is a strong one. 

E! News caught up with the A-list actor at CinemaCon 2018 in Las Vegas, where he shared his plans for reaching out to his Magic Mike co-star following his separation from Jenna Dewan

"I haven't talked to him," McConaughey admitted. "I want to check in with him because he's going through what's obviously not an ideal time right now with the separation. I haven't spoke to him in the last couple weeks." 

Of course, we couldn't let an opportunity to ask the Oscar winner about possibly making a cameo in Channing's Magic Mike Live extravaganza in Sin City slip by. 

"I have not been invited," McConaughey told us. "Come on now, hook me up!" The Texas native did joke that he's "already got a stage" for his very own performance, adding, "I go on at midnight tonight. I'm dancing onstage, thong in hand." 

And while Tatum awaits a phone call from his close friend, the actor is staying busy in the company of one Bachelor star. Over the weekend, Tatum made his first public appearance post-split alongside Arie Luyendyk Jr.  at an IndyCar event in Alabama. Meanwhile, Jenna returned to the red carpet for a gala honoring St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 

The couple, who wed in 2009 and share on daughter together, announced their separation in early April. 

Watch our entire interview with McConaughey in the video above, and catch him in White Boy Rick when it hits theaters September 14, 2018. 

