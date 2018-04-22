Life in the single lane!

Three weeks after announcing his shocking split with wife Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum hit up an IndyCar event, the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, which was held at the Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham. Surprisingly enough, the superstar was chilling with none other than The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. . Sunday's unlikely appearance marks the actor's first public event since the twosome let the world know that they were parting ways.

The reality star was quick to share images and video of him spending time on the track with the Hollywood star, who was kept a low profile in recent days.