Target Runs, Press Tours and Hanging With The Bachelor: Inside Channing Tatum's Life Post Split

Timid is a word that just might not exist in Channing Tatum's vocabulary.

"I get one shot at life, and I can say that I've lived a crazy one, and I've pushed the limit almost at every turn," he bragged in a 2014 GQ profile, "and I'm super proud of that."

Granted, he was pontificating on his decision to play Danny McBride's pimp in Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill's 2013 gross out comedy This Is the End, in which he wears both a leash and a Mexican wrestling mask and, in one deleted scene, drinks the blood squirting from James Franco's severed left limb. But he could have just as easily been discussing his first official post-break up activity.