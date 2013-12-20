Tyra Banks Hates the Label "Plus-Size," Says She Prefers the Term "Fiercely Real"

Next time someone calls you plus-size, you just shoot them a look and say, "I'm fiercely real. Tyra Banks said so." And then you sashay away.

The former supermodel and America's Next Top Model host, who is currently on a campaign with Special K to ban fat talk and promote positive body image, explained during a recent interview with Huff Post Style that using labels to separate women by their body size is harmful, and called out one popular phrase in particular.

"I don't like the label 'plus-size'," Banks said, and offered a different term to use instead.