5 Outrageous Moments From the Latest Celebrity Game Face

E!'s Celebrity Game Face has been a great escape during this less-than-spectacular year, and tonight's brand new episode was no exception.
As per usual, host and executive producer Kevin Hart led teams—sisters Sherri Shepherd and Lauren Marshall, best friends Karen Gillan and Addie Weyrich, and couple JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Nick Swisher—through a fun and LOL-worthy game night. Participating in outrageous challenges such as "Mouthing Off" and "Name That Dance," the star-studded competitors made a fool out of themselves from the comfort of their very own living rooms, all for a chance to win the coveted "Hart of Champion" trophy and award money for the charity of their choice.
Thankfully, the game show will return with new episodes in 2021, but in the meantime, keep scrolling to look back at all of the most hilarious Celebrity Game Face moments from tonight's showdown (and find out who won the famed trophy!).
T.P.'s Time to Shine
It's impossible not to laugh while watching celebrities play "T.P. Takedown." As part of the game, one partner wears a "party plunger" that has a toilet paper roll attached to it on their head, and the other bites down on the t.p., attempting to quickly unravel the roll without using their hands.
All three teams really struggled with this competition, but JoAnna had a particularly tough time trying to keep the toilet paper in her mouth. At one point, she was just awkwardly spinning around with arms flailing.
If you feel bad for laughing while picturing the scene, don't! The actress and her husband still managed to land in second place despite her hilarious goofs.
A Live Audience
Sherri—who's no stranger to Celebrity Game Face, having been on the receiving end of a phone call from Niecy Nash when she competed back in September—didn't just team up with her sister on tonight's episode; she bought reinforcements.
"This is our fan club," Sherri said, pointing to what was at least a dozen wig-covered mannequin heads propped up in her kitchen, naturally freaking Kevin out. "It's not creepy. These are my friends. I talk to them every night. They told me, 'You know what, you can do this, girl.'"
As Kevin put it, "We'll just leave it there."
Mirror, Mirror on the Wall
The teams were participating in a scavenger hunt-type challenge, and the clue read, "I can be used to see what is right there. An evil queen used hers to find out who's most fair."
JoAnna and Nick, along with Sherri and Lauren, immediately went looking for hand-sized mirrors they could quickly bring back to show Kevin. Addie, however, opted to take a giant mirror off of the wall. If that wasn't funny enough on its own, she then proceeded to carry it over, only to hit the chandelier and break multiple bulbs!
All of the Dog Cameos
Yes, we've seen dogs on Celebrity Game Face before—who could forget Joel Mchale's trying to join in on his TikTok dance routine—however, the latest episode featured not one, but two pups! Karen and Addie's was particularly eager to figure out what was going on, but unfortunately, we didn't get to witness any doggy dance moves this time around.
A Winning Team Emerges
JoAnna and Nick earned a total of 50 points, just barely beating Sherri and Lauren by a slim margin of three! Karen and Addie, on the other hand, were much farther behind with only 28 points.
"I've never won anything more beautiful," JoAnna gushed during the unveiling of the Hart of a Champion trophy (which is, of course, a golden baby modeled after Kevin).