James Shaw/Shutterstock
When it comes to acting, accents aren't Dwayne Johnsonand Kevin Hart's specialties.
During an appearance on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, Karen Gillan dished about her time on the Jumanji: The Next Level set with the dynamic duo. As it turns out, it wasn't always the best time.
As host Jimmy Kimmelasked, "Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson, they were both here last week. Which do you prefer of the two? Be honest." The Avengers star hilariously responded, "Neither of them, because they torment me relentlessly! It's unbelievable."
Having talked about her nunchuck expertise previously in the earlier, Kimmel quipped, "You don't just hit them with the nunchucks?" As the Doctor Who alum joked back, "I should've done that!"
Giving more context, the Scottish star then explained, "They make fun of me a lot. And they try to impersonate Scottish accents very badly. It's a travesty to listen to."
"They sound like someone doing a bad impression of Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins," she continued to tease.
Then they took a break from trolling The Rock and the comedian and opted to troll all Americans instead.
As the host said of the classic Disney film, "It's funny, because Americans—we didn't even know it was a bad impersonation."
Clearly shocked, Gillan laughed and replied, "What?! Oh, sh*t."
"We didn't know until the internet came," Kimmel continued. "And then everybody told us. Like, 'Oh, yeah. Dick Van Dyke, you know how you loved him in Mary Poppins? He was terrible in it!'"
Outside of teasing her co-stars lack of accent skills, Gillan gushed over the fact that she has been part of so many successful franchises. (She played Nebula in the Avengers franchise, she stars alongside Johnson, Hart, Danny Devito, Danny Glover, Jack Black, Awkwafina, Nick Jonas in Jumanji: The Next Level and she starred on Doctor Who for multiple seasons alongside The Crown's Matt Smith.)
As Kimmel noted, "It's like you only do humongous movies. Usually, when you're just starting out, it's the opposite. You do indie stuff. but you're doing billion-dollar projects."
"I know, it's such a weird thing," Gillan replied. "Everything is very big and franchise-y, but I feel really excited to be involved in things that people actually care about. It's quite rare."
Another rarity is hearing an American do a good Scottish accent, apparently.
Watch the 2019: What E! Year end-of-year special Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 10 p.m.! E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!