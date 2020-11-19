Demi Lovato Shaves Her Head in Daring Makeover

Related : Demi Lovato's Best 2020 E! PCAs Hosting Moments

You have to be "Confident" to pull off going both blonde and semi-bald in one week. Demi Lovato once again mixed up her hair style, debuting her newly shaved head (!!) on Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

In a move right out of Halsey's playbook, Demi revealed her cropped undercut with a photo of the back of her head as she wore a black leather jacket. The 28-year-old musician captioned the look, "I did a thing..." to which Ruby Rose responded, "Yes you did!!!"

The image was taken by Demi's photographer Angelo Kritikos, who wrote on Instagram, "Already obsessed with this new era" and teased, "Who wants to see the front?"

Now we're just wondering if the haircut is a sign that her very "vulnerable" seventh album is on the way and that its aesthetic is just as edgy. Case in point: Fans went wild on Twitter, speculating that Demi is "entering her Bangerz era" with a rebellious crop not unlike Miley Cyrus'.