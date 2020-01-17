Demi Lovato to Release Her "Most Vulnerable" Album: All the Details

Is Demi Lovato getting ready to release her next album?

A source told E! News the 27-year-old singer "has been working very hard on news music since last year."

"She has spent several months of 2019 in the studio and is still finalizing her album to this day," the insider said. "She has put so much effort into it, and it is going to be the most vulnerable album she has put out."

The source said, "Demi hopes to have the album out by Summer, Fall at the latest."

"She had a very trying year and has a lot she wants to share with her fans through her music," the insider continued. "Demi will be expressing her struggles through sobriety, rehab and will address the overdose in her own creative way. Writing the music has been very therapeutic for Demi and has helped her a lot in her sobriety. She is excited to share her story with her fans and wants to be able to go on tour and reconnect."