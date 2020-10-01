Max Ehrich Says "Be Kind" After Demi Lovato Releases Breakup Anthem

Max Ehrich has a message for his haters.

The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 30 to share a number of hashtags, including #CancelCultureIsOverParty, #HumanBeingsAreBehindPhoneScreens, #AntiBullying, #Love, #Peace, #God, #JesusChrist and #BeKind.

While The Young and the Restless alum didn't give a reason for the post, it came hours after Demi Lovato released her new song "Still Have Me." The 28-year-old singer appeared to reference their recent breakup on the track with lyrics like, "Everything around me shattered / All the highs are now just lows. But it doesn't even matter / Cause I'd rather be alone." In the chorus, she also belted out, "I don't have much but at least I still have me / And that's all I need."

Ehrich has gone on several social media sprees since fans learned last week that the duo split two months after the proposal. From asking to be left alone and "stop harassing me" to insisting he's not interested in the attention and that he wants an end to "this narrative," he shared a number of messages. He also claimed he found out about the ended engagement while reading a tabloid on the set of his new movie Southern Gospel. However, a source told E! News "Demi did tell him beforehand."