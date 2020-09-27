Max Ehrich Reveals More Details About How He Learned Of Demi Lovato Split

Max Ehrich is sticking to his story of how he learned about his breakup with Demi Lovato.

Earlier this week, E! News reported the couple called off their engagement, with a source claiming the pop star was the one to officially end their romance. However, The Path star posted a series of Instagram Stories on Sunday, Sept. 27 to share how his relationship status unfolded for him in real-time.

"I was on the set of my new movie, Southern Gospel, with crew and cast members right next to me who literally watched me open my phone where I then opened a tabloid," the 29-year-old actor began his caption.

"This is the God's honest truth of how I found out about the ending of the engagement," he continued, "and have people from my film who saw the whole thing go down and helped me get back into character to continue my job."