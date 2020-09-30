Donald Glover Reveals Girlfriend Michelle Gave Birth to Third Baby

Donald Glover's family is feeling even more love.

The actor and his longtime love Michelle welcomed their third baby, a son also named Donald, together during the coronavirus pandemic. He revealed the exciting news in a GQ discussion with I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel, telling the writer and actor, "You know, I had [a kid] during the coronavirus."

He added that the little one's birth came amid the protests over George Floyd's death. The "This Is America" singer recalled, "Yeah, it was nuts. I was in the hospital bed. My son had just been born, like, an hour before and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment. "

The artist also hinted that he and his girlfriend are considering adopting. "And we actually have been talking about [it], because we have three boys so I'm like, 'Oh, it might be nice to be get a girl in there.'" He shared, "So I think all those are great options."