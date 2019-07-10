Donald Glover's son, Legend, is a big fan of The Lion King—but not for the reason you'd expect.

The 35-year-old actor recalled his son's hilarious reaction to being asked to see the film on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Glover's son loves the classic Disney film and is a huge animal lover.

"He can run faster on all fours than two feet," the Atlanta star recalled while wearing a lion onesie. "That's not a joke."

So, he decided to avoid ruining any movie magic and not tell him he played Simba in the new remake. Considering Glover's son doesn't watch any television—and therefore wouldn't see any trailers for the film—he thought this would be easy.

"I'm just going to play it super cool," he recalled.

But as the premiere date approached, the father of two decided to see if his son was interested in seeing the movie.

"And he was like, 'Oh sure. Beyoncé's in it, right?' And I was like, 'How did you know that? But also, daddy's in it. I'm in it, too,'" he said.

In fact, the rapper said he's still puzzled by how his son knew Queen Bey was in the film.

"I'm just saying, Beyoncé has people who haven't even seen television loving her," he said.