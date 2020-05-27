Jessica Simpson's Workout Selfie Will Have You Asking for Her Leg Routine

All hail Jessica Simpson, queen of getting those steps in.
If your motivation to exercise has been slipping away amid the coronavirus pandemic, look no further than this latest selfie from the 39-year-old mom of three. On Wednesday, the famous fashionista took to social media with a snap of herself post-workout and some encouraging words about getting that workout in.
"Woke up before all 3 kiddos to get my steps in and spend time with me, myself, and I," she captioned the shot of herself donning a matching sports bra and shots. "Move move move for your own mental health."
While some fans needed to know where she bought the exercise set from, others were more focused on her visibly chiseled calves.
"Oh I'm sorry Hi LEGS!!," one comment read. "Damn sis that calf muscle," another quipped.
"Omg please share [your] leg workout!!" one fan asked.
Needless to say, fans were motivated by Simpson's fitness PSA.
Eight months ago in September, Simpson revealed she had lost 100 pounds after giving birth to her third child, daughter Birdie, the previous March. As her trainer Harley Pasternak revealed to E! News at the time, her workout regimen featured walking 14,000 steps a day.
"6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240)," she shared on Instagram. "My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder."