Jessica Simpson's Personal Trainer Reveals How She Dropped 100 Pounds

When Jessica Simpson said these boots are made for walking, she meant it.

Since welcoming her third child, Birdie Mae, in March, the businesswoman has made her health and wellness the utmost priority. That meant committing to small lifestyle changes that made huge changes in her health and appearance. Now, six months later she's 100 pounds lighter and the star says she is "so proud to feel like myself again."

Her trainer Harley Pasternak tells E! News exclusively, "This particular baby no. 3 was... I think she commented to the press that she tipped the scales at 240 lbs, that's not coming from me, she mentioned that in a post. So, we had our work cut out for us and perhaps more so on this baby than the others."

So Harley, in coordination with her doctor, created a plan that was focused on helping Jessica form habits that would help her beyond the six month goal she set for herself. He explains, "It had to be more than just getting back from her baby weight, but how do I keep whatever I am doing now forever. That's why we are not a big fan of doing any extreme diet or radical forms of exercise."