Drake and Future's New Song Calls Kylie Jenner a "Side Piece"

Drake and Future just gave Kylie Jenner the most unexpected shout-out.

On Wednesday, the artists hosted a listening party on Instagram Live, where they teased their upcoming collaboration. In the undisclosed song, the rappers namedrop the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star as they detail the women they've slept with, calling Kylie a "side piece" and using her as a point of reference.

"Yeah, I'm a hater to society," Future can be heard rapping in a video obtained by fans and shared to Twitter. "Real s--t, Kylie Jenner, that's a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf--kin' Kylies."

Kylie wasn't the only celebrity to receive a shout-out by the "Jumpman" rappers. In a similar lyric, the duo also mention Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid as well. "Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls," Drake raps. "Young slim baddies and they in Vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f--kin' Gigis."