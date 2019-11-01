Drake's Halloween party was jam-packed with A-list celebs.

The Grammy winner celebrated the spooky holiday with a star-studded bash at Delilah in West Hollywood on Thursday. Kylie Jenner and her brother, Rob Kardashian, were among the celebs in attendance at the party, along with Kylie's BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou. The beauty mogul hit up Drake's party after hosting a celebration of her own, for daughter Stormi Webster and her young pals. While Kylie, 22, was dressed up as a superhero for the kid-friendly Halloween party, she later changed into a blonde wig and elf ears to attend Drake's celebration.

"Drake was having a great time at his party at Delilah, he even brought his dad among his whole entourage. Kylie, Rob and Stassie were there too," a source tells E! News. "They went back and forth between the private bar area and the main area and they were sitting together at points and hanging out all night. It looked flirty. At the end of the night Drake had a couple SUVs and he left at the same time as Kylie."

The insider notes that the party went until 5 a.m.