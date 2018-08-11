by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 11, 2018 11:41 AM
How to express your sexual thoughts about your wife's sisters...how about through music?
On Friday night, Kim Kardashian's rapper husband Kanye Westreleased a new track, "XTCY," in which he raps, "You got sick thoughts? / I got more of 'em / You got a sister-in-law you would smash? / I got four of them / Damn, those is your sisters / You did something unholy to them pictures / Damn, you need to be locked up / Nah, we need a bigger hot tub."
DJ Clark Kent posted a link to download the song on Twitter, writing, "Sitting in the studio with my man @kanyewest and he said.. "Clark, let that new "XTCY" joint go!!! So.. ENJOY: NEW KANYE WEST.." Kanye, 41, retweeted him.
The new track was released on the 21st birthday of Kim's youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner. The cover art for "XTCY" is a cropped photo of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters at Kylie's party on Thursday, which she had posted on her Instagram page.
Kim, 37, Kylie, and their remaining three sisters—Kourtney Kardashian, 39; Khloe Kardashian, 34; and Kendall Jenner, 22—have not commented publicly on the track, whose lyrics may have made for an awkward private dinner conversation.
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?