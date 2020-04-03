Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan Reunite More Than a Year After Their Messy Breakup

Clearly, Noah Cyrus doesn't remember all the lyrics to Dua Lipa's song "New Rules."

Because as it turns out, Miley Cyrus' little sister is back on friendly terms with ex-boyfriend Lil Xan. She and Lil Xan, a.k.a. Diego Leanos were spotted driving around in a big black Mercedes G-Wagon in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon. The rapper was seated behind the wheel, Noah was relaxed in the passenger seat and a white pup was peering out the back window.

At the moment all of California is under a Stay at Home order because of the coronavirus, but these two looked as carefree as one can be.

Earlier on Friday morning, Noah shared on her Instagram Story a photo of a list with the title "The 159 Best Episodes of Pretty Little Liars" and the caption, "Here's what im doing with my day."

Meanwhile, Lil Xan posted a photo of himself and captioned it: "Corona virus is probably the most lonely thing lol how are you guys coping with it ?"