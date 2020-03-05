Demi Lovato Shares Inspiring Message After Recalling Eating Disorder and Relapse

It's been a year and a half since Demi Lovato was hospitalized for an overdose. On Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 27-year-old singer recalled her relapse and battle with an eating disorder.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" star told Ellen DeGeneres she lived a life for the past six years that didn't feel like her own.

"My life, I just felt, was so—and I hate to use this word—but I felt like it was controlled by so many people around me," she said. "If I was in my hotel room at night, they would take the phone out of the hotel room so I couldn't call room service. Or, if there was fruit in my hotel room, they would take it out because that's extra sugar. We're not talking about, like, brownies, and cookies, and candies and stuff. It was fruit."

DeGeneres also claimed Lovato's former team would hide any sugar in the artist's dressing room, and Lovato said they would check her bank statements to see what she ordered at Starbucks. In addition, the "Confident" celeb said she would eat watermelon with fat-free whipped cream instead of a birthday cake for years.

"It kind of became, like, this ongoing joke," she said, "but I just really wanted birthday cake."