John Travolta's Infamous Idina Menzel Flub Lives On at the 2020 Oscars

It was bound to happen.

When Idina Menzel was announced as a 2020 Oscars performer, all anyone could think of was the time John Travolta "Adele Dazeem-ed" the actress-singer six years prior. Would the two reunite once again? Or had they finally "Let it Go" for good? (Sorry, we had to.)

Well, Josh Gadhad the honors of introducing Idina this time around, who performed the Oscar-nominated song "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2. And waste the opportunity he did not.

He remarked in part, "But as a dad to two girls and the voice of the American Olaf, the iconic and brilliant Idina Menzel, pronounced exactly how it is spelled, is our Elsa."

Adele's—err, Idina's—performance featured nine others singers who voiced Elsa around the world.