2020 Oscars Winners: The Complete List

Will Brad Pitt continue to dominate in the Best Supporting Actor category? Will Joaquin Phoenix lay down the law yet again in his acceptance speech? Will Renée Zellweger win her second Oscar? These are the questions on everybody's mind as we head into the 2020 Oscars.

This evening all of Hollywood is convening at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to see how this award season will end. Thus far, nearly all of the ceremonies have been predictable in nature: Brad Pitt won Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and the BAFTAs. Likewise, Joaquin has won Best Lead Actor at the same ceremonies.

But will this be true for the 2020 Oscars, which is notoriously competitive? Who knows!

All that is known is there will be no host this year, similar to the previous. That being said, there will be plenty of entertainment, with all of the Best Song nominees set to perform their tunes. In addition, Billie Eilishis scheduled to sing following her sweep of the big four categories at the 2020 Grammys.