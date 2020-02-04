Liza Minnelli Refuses to See Renée Zellweger's Oscar-Nominated Movie Judy

Renée Zellweger has generated a lot of buzz this award show season for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy.

The 50-year-old actress has already won a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, a BAFTA and a Critics' Choice Award for the role. She's up for an Oscar, too.

However, Garland's daughter, Liza Minnelli, has no desire to see the film.

"I hope [Zellweger] had a good time making it," she tells Variety in a cover story for its pre-Oscars issue.

The movie focuses on the last few months of Garland's life. When asked about her fondest memory of her mother, Minnelli says, "Everything."

"We had such fun because she was so funny," she continues. "She was funny, and she loved her kids so much. She was protective and very strict. She wanted you to do the right thing, like any mother. It's that simple."

She also says she still feels her mother's presence today.

"When I call on her, she's there, and I call on her a lot," Minnelli says. "She'll say, 'Ignore it' a lot. She'll say, 'It's one opinion. Who cares? Just keep going.'