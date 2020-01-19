2020 SAG Award Winners: The Complete List

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 3:34 PM

The 2020 SAG Awards are finally here, giving actors the moment to recognize other actors. 

While every award show may seem the same, there's a major difference between the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the rest. Chief among them is the fact that actors are the ones voting on the categories, instead of a select group of elites in the industry. This means that only actors are recognized, whereas the Academy Awards and others recognize the producers, directors, scores, etc. It also means it's one of the shortest award shows of the entire season. 

Now that all the votes are in, it's time for the amazing casts to get their moment in the spotlight, regardless of whether or not they're awarded the statuette.

Among the first shows and movies to be awarded for their work were Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame, which were both awarded for their amazing stunts. 

To see who's taking home the SAG award at tonight's show, check out the gallery below!

2020 SAG Awards Nominees, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

HBO; Showtime; Netflix; FX/E! Illustration

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

2020 SAG Awards Nominees, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Hulu; Netflix; HBO; FX/E! Illustration

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Colette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

2020 SAG Awards Nominees, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

NBC; Apple +; HBO; Netflix/E! Illustration

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things

2020 SAG Awards Nominees, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Apple+; Netflix; BBC America; Hulu/E! Illustration

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

2020 SAG Awards Nominees, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

HBO; Netflix; Hulu/E! Illustration

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things

2020 SAG Awards Nominees, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Netflix; HBO; Amazon/E! Illustration

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

2020 SAG Awards Nominees, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Netflix; HBO; Amazon; Pop TV/E! Illustration

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

2020 SAG Awards Nominees, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

HBO; Netflix; Amazon; Pop TV/E! Illustration

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek

2020 SAG Awards Nominees, Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

HBO; Netflix; AMC/E! Illustration

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Televison Series

WINNER: Game of Thrones
Glow
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen

2020 SAG Awards Nominees, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Focus Features; Lionsgate; Netflix; Universal Pictures; LD Entertainment/E! Illustration

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

2020 SAG Awards Nominees, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

20th Century Fox; Sony Pictures; Netflix; Paramount Pictures; Warner Bros./E! Illustration

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

2020 SAG Awards Nominees, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Netflix; Fox Searchlight Pictures; Lionsgate; STX/E! Illustration

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

2020 SAG Awards Nominees, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Warner Bros.; Sony Pictures; Netflix/E! Illustration

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

2020 SAG Awards Nominees, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Lionsgate; Netflix; Fox Searchlight Pictures; Sony Pictures; CJ Entertainment/E! Illustration

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Parasite

2020 SAG Awards Nominees, Outstanding Action Performance Stunt Ensemble, Motion Picture

Marvel; 20th Century Fox; Netflix; Warner Bros. Sony Pictures/E! Illustration

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

Watch the 2020 SAG Awards Sunday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.

