Queen Elizabeth Shows Subtle Support For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After Their Royal Exit

No hard feelings here!

Over the weekend, Queen Elizabeth II proved that she and her grandson Prince Harry are still on good terms following his and Meghan Markle's royal exit last month. Paying tribute to the soon-to-be former Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Her Majesty donned a Canadian snowflake brooch as she attended a morning service at Sandringham.

While this special piece of jewelry was gifted to her by former Canadian Governor General David Johnston in 2017, her decision to wear it in the wake of Harry and Meghan's unprecedented decision to step back from their royal duties appears to be a touching and subtle nod to the couple.

This isn't the first time that Queen Elizabeth has expressed her well wishes to the new parents. After meeting with Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles to create "workable solutions" for the 35-year-old as he transitions his new role outside of the royal family, she issued a statement and laid out the new royal framework.