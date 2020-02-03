Prince William and Kate Middleton have the best sense of humor.

On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the 2020 BAFTAs and enjoyed celebrating the year's accomplishments in film. But aside Kate's stunning Alexander McQueen dress and watching the couple be adorable together, the best moment of the night definitely went to their reaction to Brad Pitt's joke about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during his acceptance speech.

Unable to attend the award show due to family obligations, the Oscar-nominated actor's award for Best Supporting Actor was accepted on his behalf by his Once Upon A Time in Hollywood co-star Margot Robbie. After reading his speech, which thanked the OUATIH team and director Quentin Tarantino, Margot said, "Oh, and he says, um, he is going to name this Harry ‘cuz he is really excited about bringing this back to the States with him…His words not mine!"

Brad's #Megxit joke was met with a roar of laughter from the crowd, including the Duke and Duchess. Once Margot finished reading the speech, cameras panned over the William and Kate, who were both seen laughing and giving the actress a round of applause.