Kiernan Shipka Has the Best Response to Fan That Called Her Emma Watson

You've got the wrong witch.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipkahad a hilarious reaction to a fan mistaking her for Emma Watson. The moment came when the fan commented on Shipka's Instagram post that showed her taking a selfie with a 10/10 dog.

"Taking a break from #caos content for DOG CONTENT," the Mad Men alum wrote in the caption.

And then, came the snafu. As the fan wrote, "So pretty Emma Watson."

Really taking the opportunity to milk this moment, the 20-year-old actress responded, "thank you. I had an amazing time filming Harry Potter & am really thrilled about all the new projects I'm doing now!"

Her reply has received over 13,000 likes, and rightfully so. It's a perfect response to the innocent mixup. And in all fairness, with her dark hair, Shipka and Watson do look a bit alike, so this can be added to the long list of celebrity look-alikes.