We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When we heard the announcement that fan favorite brand NYX Professional Makeup was teaming up with Netflix and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3, we were immediately stoked. The kind of stoked that even before setting eyes on the bewitching 30 pigmented eyeshadow limited-edition palette, we didn't need a spell to add it to our cart pronto!

"The show is all about giving fans a look into this world that we created and this collection opens a door into that world." shared Candice Stafford-Bridge—the Head Makeup Artist for the popular and spooky Netflix series. "NYX is encouraging fans to experiment and create their own spells by mixing and matching shades. For a show with such a huge fanbase, having something tangible like this collection that's both affordable and fun? You can't beat it."

Lucky for you, we sat down with the in-demand face painter to breakdown all the spellbinding NYX Cosmetics products she uses to give Sabrina that classic look.

Check out how to witch up any look below.