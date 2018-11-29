by Chris Harnick | Thu., Nov. 29, 2018 11:42 AM
You might not know her name, but you've seen her face. It's the face of a younger Brie Larson, a younger Kiernan Shipka and a younger Margot Robbie. That face is Mckenna Grace, a 12-year-old actress who has played all of them and more in film and TV.
Grace got her start playing the younger version of Becki Newton's character in the short-lived The Goodwin Games and has racked up credits left and right since. The actress will next appear as Lil' Sabrina Spellman in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina holiday special. Looking at the two below, you'd be forgiven if you assumed that was really a younger Shipka.
In addition to playing the younger version of some of Hollywood's top actors, Grace recurs on Young Sheldon, Fuller House and Designated Survivor. She also filmed Troupe Zero opposite Viola Davis, was in a starring role in Gifted with Chris Evans and Octavia Spencer, and starred opposite Rob Lowe in Lifetime's Bad Seed. See who she's played young versions of below.
They could be sisters! Mckenna Grace will play young Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka in present day) in Netflix's upcoming Chilling Adventures of Sabrina holiday special. In the episode, the Church of Night begins its celebration of the Winter Solstice and viewers will see flashbacks to Lil' Sabrina's wish to Santa Claus.
One ABC's Once Upon a Time, Mckenna Grace played a young Emma Swan, the main character of the series portrayed by Jennifer Morrison. Grace appeared in four episodes from 2015-2017.
In Marvel's upcoming Captain Marvel film, Mckenna Grace plays the titular character...before she became a galaxy-spanning superhero. Brie Larson plays the title role.
She's everywhere! In Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, Mckenna Grace played the younger version of Katie Siegel's Theodora "Theo" Crain, the middle child of the Crain family. The character is a "sensitive" and wore gloves to prevent touching another and getting psychic knowledge.
Remember The Goodwin Games? No? That's fine, you just need to know Mckenna Grace played a younger version of Becki Newton's character, Chloe. It was her first credited role.
In 2015, Mckenna Grace played a younger version of Caroline (Candice King) in two episodes of The CW's The Vampire Diaries.
In a 2014 episode of CSI, Mckenna Grace played a younger version of guest star Ashlee Füss.
Mckenna Grace stole her scenes in the Oscar-winning flick I, Tonya. She played a young Tonya Harding opposite Allison Janney. Margot Robbie starred in the film as the infamous figure skater.
Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina holiday episode drops Friday, Dec. 14.
