Why Justin Bieber Almost Didn't Propose to Hailey Bieber

What do you mean?!

On Tuesday, Justin Bieber stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he candidly spoke about wife Hailey Bieber. After acknowledging their longtime friendship and relationship, the "Baby" singer admitted to host Ellen DeGeneres that he had some doubts before getting down on one knee.

"I was extremely nervous," Justin said as he recalled the moment he wanted to propose to Hailey. "I felt, like, in the past, we talked about, you know, me asking the question and it felt like she would say yes. So, I wasn't really nervous about the saying yes, but the thing is just, like, I think I was more nervous about, ‘Am I going to make this commitment? Am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honor, you know, what I say?''

"Because, you know, that's a serious commitment when you say you're going to love someone for better, for worse and, like, be faithful. That's a huge," the Justin Bieber: Seasons star continued. "'Am I able to do that?' And so, I think that's really what I was battling with."