Inside the 2020 Grammys After-Parties With Billie Eilish, Channing Tatum, Chrissy Teigen and More

In the words of Lizzo, "Welcome to the Grammys bitch!" Or, better yet, Grammys after parties, bitch.

Indeed, following Sunday night's 2020 Grammys ceremony, there was plenty to celebrate. Billie Eilish made history as the youngest artist to win Album of the Year and the only female to ever win big in all four major categories. Plus, Demi Lovato made her triumphant return to the stage, Ariana Grande took off her "engagement" ring and Camila Cabello brought the Staples Center to tears with her tribute to her dad. And, throughout the event, music's biggest stars used their art to honor Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash just hours before the red carpet.

"We're gonna all join together and do what we do in happy times and in challenging times," host Alicia Keys said. "We're gonna sing together, we're gonna laugh together, we're gonna dance together, we're gonna cry together, we're gonna bring it all together. We're gonna love together, and we're gonna make sure that we are celebrating the most powerful energy, the most beautiful thing in the world, the one thing that has the power to bring all of us together, and that's music."

And that didn't stop once the show ended. Rather, the festivities continued at the star-studded after parties.