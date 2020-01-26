The 8 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2020 Grammys

We're going to say it up top: The most shocking thing that happened Sunday was the death in a helicopter crash of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, one of the biggest stars in Los Angeles on any given day, no matter who else is in town for awards season.

Just a few hours before the 2020 Grammys red carpet was due to begin, the tragedy turned Staples Center, the sports arena Bryant called home for 20 years, into a shrine and gathering place for crowds of mourning fans, many sporting their No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys in honor of the fallen athlete, who had just retired from basketball in 2016. He scored 60 points in his final game in a Lakers uniform.

"I'm so sad and stunned right now," John Legend tweeted. "In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe."

So it was that kind of night.