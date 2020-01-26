Camila Cabello is no stranger to the Grammys stage.

As E! readers surely recall, the "Liar" songstress kicked off the 2019 awards show with a stirring performance of her hit, "Havana." However, the chart topper has since topped her Grammys performance debut as she once again brought the theatrics for the 2020 Grammys.

Singing her emotional song, "First Man," Cabello sang her heart out for a very special someone. Sorry, Shawn Mendes. This one was actually for Cabello's father, Alejandro Cabello.

Not only did the "First Man" performance feature real home videos from Cabello's childhood, father Alejandro was sitting front-and-center in the audience. As the 22-year-old singer looked just stunning in a sparkly, lavender number and held her own amid the solo performance, we can't say we're surprised her dad broke down in tears.

In fact, even Gwen Stefani cried a bit during the moving performance. We mean, who can blame her.