A Recap of the Craziest Things to Ever Happen at the Grammys

You never know what to expect at the Grammys.

As music's biggest night, we can expect, well, music, but beyond that, the annual event often lends itself to at least a few surprises. In addition to finding out the year's esteemed winners, the Grammys stand apart from the other major award shows of the season as the ceremony is also packed with performances. And, with every year that passes, those performances set a higher bar for what is possible through song.

Naturally, a boundary-pushing act makes for an unforgettable moment, like Beyoncé's in 2017, in which the expectant star took everyone's breath away with a stunning—and gravity-defying—routine celebrating pregnancy, motherhood and womanhood.

As well as those one-of-a-kind moments, the show has also been the site of some unconventional arrivals (we're looking at you, Lady Gaga), and, as to be expected, some win-induced controversy.

Now, with the 2021 Grammys—the first amid the coronavirus pandemic—just days away, there's even more mystery over what will unfold this time around. Still, if the award show's reputation is any indication, we're willing to bet the event will be packed with moments that will have fans talking into the next morning.