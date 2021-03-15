Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Trade the Stage for a Bed For Their NSFW Performance at the 2021 Grammys

Watch : How Cardi B Broke the Ice With Megan Thee Stallion

WAP: What a performance.

Leave it to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to completely steal the show at the 2021 Grammys on Sunday night, performing their smash single "WAP." And yes, the song's NSFW content was definitely highlighted ahead of their performance. (And yes, the chorus was changed to "Wet wet wet!" to meet broadcast standards.)

"If you have small children in the room, just tell them it's a song about giving a cat a bath," host Trevor Noah jokingly warned before the duo took the stage...or should we say the bed?

A giant bed—as well as a huge stiletto, with the heel serving as a stripper pole—served as the setting for their sexy performance, which ended with the two dancing together in the bed. Throughout, Post Malone was utterly delighted and Noah losing his mind along with the rest of us.

"Wow! Wow! Did you see that?!" The Daily Show host yelled, before jumping on the bed.

"Wait, I just realized something, this is a dream," Noah continued. "I have had dream be in bed with Cardi B and then my grandmother comes in and whoops our asses for having our shoes on in the bed! And don't play Cardi, she will whoop your ass!"