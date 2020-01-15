Camila Cabello, The Jonas Brothers and More Added to 2020 Grammys Performers List

The 2020 Grammys performers roster just got even better!

On Wednesday, it was announced that Grammy nominees Camila Cabello and the Jonas Brothers have been added to the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards performance line-up. Both performers are up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the big show, which will be hosted by Alicia Keys. Cabello is nominated with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes for their steamy song "Señorita," while Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas earned their nom for their comeback track "Sucker."

Excited to be performing, the Cabello wrote on Instagram, "Can't wait. thank you so much @recordingacademy see you soon." Also taking to social media to share the news, the JoBros opened the floor for set-list suggestions, writing, "Hmmm what song should we perform at this year's #GRAMMYs."

They're not the only additions we're excited about. Also joining them is Bonnie Raitt, Rosalía, Run-D.M.C, Tyler the Creator and Charlie Wilson.