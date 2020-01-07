Why The Bachelor's Peter Weber Believed He Would Get Back With Hannah Brown

Love is a battlefield!

The Bachelor's Peter Weber was still head-over-heels for Hannah Brown, even after she sent him home during last season's The Bachelorette.

In fact, the 28-year-old pilot, who's been perfectly dubbed Pilot Pete, really believed he and the Dancing With the Stars winner had another shot at love after the ABC show was over.

While speaking on the podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour with co-hosts Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin, the California native admitted he almost turned down The Bachelor to be with Hannah.

"At [After the Final Rose], I was prepared to give it a shot and I knew there was a chance for The Bachelor, and I was gonna say no to the show," the reality TV personality shared, after being let go from The Bachelorette. "'Cause I saw her for the first time after the show... She said that she actually moved out to close to where I was living. I was like, 'Let's meet up.' We had agreed and I honestly got excited, and [thought] maybe this isn't over yet."