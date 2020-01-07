Every season is the most dramatic season of The Bachelor/The Bachelorette—ever—but could Peter Weber's turn handing out the roses truly be the show's most jaw-dropping yet?

"Before you do what you're about to do. There is something you should know," host Chris Harrison tells Peter in a promo for the new season.

"What?" a shocked Peter asks.

"There is something I just found out. All of us just found out," Harrison says.

"Oh my god," Peter says.

"I'm not sure how all of this ends, so I just wanted to give you a heads up," the host says as he and Peter stand in the desert somewhere, on what looks like the finale.

"I feel like I'm going to pass out right now," Peter says. And then later, on a bed, "It's just, like, the last thing that I needed to hear."