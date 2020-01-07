Peter Weber and Hannah Brown's Reunion Has Bachelor Nation Divided

Hannah Brown is back.

The Bachelorette alumna surprised many of Peter Weber's leading ladies when she stepped out of the limo during Monday's season premiere of The Bachelor. In fact, the Alabama native appeared not once but twice in the opening episode.

The first time was when she returned the pilot wings Weber had given her as a token of his affection during season 15 of The Bachelorette. The second time was when she helped plan a group date and told the women all about her night in the windmill with Weber. That's when things took a dramatic turn. Weber saw Brown crying in a back room and went to comfort her. The two talked about everything from the day she sent Weber home to how he really felt about Brown asking out runner-up Tyler Cameron. At one point, Brown admitted she questioned her decisions, and Weber asked her what she would say if he invited her to join the women in the Bachelor mansion.

"I mean, maybe," she replied. "Oh my gosh. I mean, there's a lot. I don't know."

In a solo confessional, Weber admitted he felt torn about seeing Brown again.

"I can't help how my heart feels," he said. "I look at her, and I just don't want to stop looking at her. And I want to just kiss her and just...just like have had all this work out. And it didn't, and I know it didn't. And I just, I feel like such a jerk because I have such an awesome group of girls here expecting to meet someone that was truly ready to have this work for them as well, and I don't know."