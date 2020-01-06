Kaitlyn Bristowe Shades Ex Shawn Booth and Reflects on Her Bachelorette ''PTSD''

New year, new decade, but still ready to throw some shade.

While fans are excitedly counting down the hours for the 23rd season of The Bachelor, former contestants are taking a walk down memory lane, reflecting on when they were in 28-year-old's Peter Weber's shoes.

For one, former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe took to Instagram to reflect on her time on the show, wish her friend who's on this season luck and also throw a little shade while she's at it.

Sharing throwback pic of herself when she was on the show, Bristowe also began her lengthy post by writing, "BABY KB!! Good luck, @pilote_pete we are all rooting for you. Unless you break my friends heart. She's on your season. Then you will have me to deal with [flexing arm emoji] (jk)."

The 34-year-old continued, "I always question watching every season due to a little PTSD, overwhelming emotions, and knowing a little too much. But I just always want to support people going through this "journey." So while I have bitter feelings towards one person out of hundreds, I will choose to love the hundreds of others who changed my life."