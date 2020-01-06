Beyoncé and Jay-Z Had Their Own Photo Shoot Instead of Walking the 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were fashionably late to the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday—and it looks like fans now know why.
The 38-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a few photos from her fabulous photo shoot with the 50-year-old rapper. The snapshots showed the couple posing on a balcony just as the sun was setting. There was also an image of the "Formation" star gazing in the mirror and a picture of her striking a fierce pose for the camera.
While Bey and Jay missed the red carpet, their arrival was certainly worth the wait. Queen B arrived at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. in a flawless and fitted black gown with giant gold sleeves. She accessorized her look with some sparkly statement earrings and a pair of sheer black gloves. As for her main man, he looked dapper in his sharp tuxedo. They even brought their own champagne.
Beyoncé was nominated in the Best Original Song in a Motion Picture category for her hit in The Lion King "Spirit," making it her fourth Golden Globes nod in her career. However, Elton John and Bernie Taupin ended up taking home the trophy for their Rocketman song "I'm Gonna Love Me Again."
