Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 3:14 PM

Sofia Carson, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

It's showtime!

And just like that, award season is officially here with the 2020 Golden Globes kicking off in just a matter of hours.

Held at The Beverly Hilton in sunny Southern California, this live award show promises plenty of star power, jokes from host Ricky Gervais and more than a few surprises.

For those not up to date with who is nominated, Marriage Story, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are among the top film nominees. As for the small screen, Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable lead the TV nomination categories.

Before the awards are handed out, however, we have to talk about the fashion in our massive red carpet gallery updating throughout the night below.

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

From Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez to Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron, your favorite actors and actresses are scheduled to attend.

In fact, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are also rumored to be attending thanks to their Best Original Song–Motion Picture nominations. Basically, there's some fabulous fashion to admire all night long.

See every look from head-to-toe in our arrivals gallery updating throughout the night here.

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes coverage today starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the Globes ceremony on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT! After the telecast, recap the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, only on E!

