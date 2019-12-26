The Sweet Way Alan Bersten Honored DWTS Partner Hannah Brown for Christmas

Hannah Brown wasn't far from Alan Bersten this holiday season.

That's because he had an ornament with their faces on it on his Christmas tree. The Dancing With the Stars pro revealed the trinket on Instagram on Wednesday in the midst of the holiday.

As for his winning ballroom partner, the former Bachelorette's reaction was perfection. "Weird that this is not from mine or @alanbersten mom's tree...but can I have one?"

The adorable ornament was in the shape of a disco ball, a fitting nod to Dancing With the Stars, with a photo of the two smiling together featured on the front.

The Internet had some fun with the two stars as one fan page also compared a shot of Brown in her Christmas pajamas posing by her tree to another of Bersten posing similarly in a towel. "Just saying I did it first," the dancer quipped back at the post.