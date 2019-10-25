ABC
by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 7:18 AM
ABC
After two reality show seasons looking for love and a broken engagement, Hannah Brown is taking a break.
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Dancing With the Stars contestant faced some questions on her personal life these days from This Is Us star (and stand-in host) Justin Hartley.
"I've barely have time to get paper towels," she told him, confirming she's currently single. "I don't have time to date right now...I tried that. I actually dated 30 guys at one time. I don't know if you know this or not. I spent a whole year of my life trying to date and it still didn't work out."
Needless to say, 2019 has been a lot for the reality star. "I think trying to date 30 guys at one time is a tough thing to do," she told Hartley. "[The show] was great—but moving on."
As for runner-up Tyler Cameron, who was recently linked to Gigi Hadid, Brown had cordial words. "I have been so busy and I think he's been so busy," she said. "Wish him well and I'm just focusing on me right now because that's really important."
Still, some have been focusing on her and her ballroom partner, 27-year-old pro Alan Bersten. Just last month, a fan asked on Instagram if they were "a thing." "Yeah, we're a thing," she responded jokingly. "Team Alabama Hannah!"
On Friday, she set the record straight. "No! I'm not [dating him]...We're great friends," she said. "He kind of has to be my best friend, so I make him be."
"It has been an amazing experience," Brown continued. "But, like I said, I have just been—trauma from dating, so we're not going to do that right now. We're gonna dance."
While there's no romance brewing, there are blisters. "I have a lot of baggage as well, so going from one show to the next—that's been a lot," she shared. "But, I really can't complain because I am so like living this dream life, too—with a lot of blisters, but it's fine."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?