Another season of Dancing With the Stars has come to an end, and congratulations are in order.

Hannah Brown of The Bachelorette just took home the mirrorball trophy for season 28 of Dancing With the Stars, with Kel Mitchell placing in second, Ally Brooke in third, and Lauren Alaina in fourth place.

With only 30 seconds left in the broadcast to react, all Hannah and partner Alan Bersten could really do was scream.

"I don't know what's happening!" Alan yelled. Neither do we, honestly.

With three minutes to go in the show, the finalists were still getting good luck messages from friends and family, so it was definitely a tight, rather strange finale. At least we also got a performance from Cher!