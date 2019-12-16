What better way to celebrate a mirrorball trophy than with pizza, right?

On Sunday, Dancing With the Stars champions Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten reunited for a pizza night at their favorite restaurant. Bersten documented their mini reunion on his Instagram Stories with some playful videos. "Guys, we're at our old stomping grounds," he said into the camera. "We're having some pizza and it feels weird because we didn't rehearse all day together."

In a second video, the dancing pro couldn't help but tease The Bachelorette alum for losing her voice. "Also, Hannah lost her voice…I'm excited!"

During their DWTS days, the season 28 winners treated their fans to several dinner dates after their rehearsals, including one where they set the record straight on their relationship status. Back in September, Bersten had an impromptu Q&A via Instagram and one fan asked if they were a "thing." Brown jokingly replied, "Yeah, we're a thing…Team Alanbama Hannah!"