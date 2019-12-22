Hilary Duff Is Married: Relive Her and Matthew Koma's Romance

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Dec. 22, 2019 7:37 AM

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

Instagram

Hilary Duff is married!

A source tells E! News that the Lizzie McGuire actress tied the knot with longtime love Matthew Koma on Saturday. This exciting wedding news comes almost three years after the couple first made their red carpet debut. Amid romance rumors, the celeb duo posed together a pre-SAG Awards party in Jan. 2017. Though the two would split a few months later, by the end of 2017, Duff and Koma were back together.

In June 2018, the couple announced that they had a baby on the way!

"Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!" Hilary wrote on Instagram at the time, while also sharing a sweet photo with her beau.

Banks Violet Bair, the couple's baby girl, was born in Oct. 2018.

"Banks Violet Bair❤️ this little bit has fully stolen our hearts!" Duff told her social media followers at the time, calling her daughter "absolute magic."

Photos

Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma: Romance Rewind

Duff is also mom to son Luca Comrie, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

About six months after welcoming their daughter, Koma asked Duff to marry him. "He asked me to be his wife♥️," Duff shared with her fans on Instagram, posting gorgeous photos of the stunning diamond engagement ring.

And now, Koma and Duff are husband and wife! In celebration of their love, take a look below to see their romance through the years!

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Red Carpet Official

Back in January 2017, the pair confirmed their budding romance by posing on the red carpet together at Entertainment Weekly's pre-SAG Awards party at Chateau Marmont. 

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

Boggs / Splash News

A Brief Breakup

Shortly after their red carpet debut, a source confirmed to E! News the two had split in March 2017. According to the source, the breakup was triggered by their busy schedules. 

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

INSTARimages.com

Rekindling the Romance

By October 2017, they had rekindled their romance, evidenced by his appearance at her 30th birthday party. "Since Matt got back from tour, they've been seeing each other again," a source told E! News exclusively at the time. "Him being gone on tour was the main reason things didn't work out the first time around, so now that he's back, they picked up right where they left off." As she later revealed on The Talk in December 2017, it was actually the third time they were dating. "Timing is such a big deal… third time's a charm!" she told the co-hosts. 

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

Instagram

Baby on Board

In June 2018, the couple has sweet news to share: they had a baby girl on the way. "We made a baby girl!" Koma wrote on social media. "She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother...@hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins."

Hilary Duff, Banks, Luca, Matthew Koma

Instagram

Mom & Dad

By the fall, they officially added a new member to the family: daughter Banks Violet Bair. "This little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic," the actress shared online in October 2018. 

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Engagement, Ring

Instagram / Hilary Duff

Yes!

Nearly two years after stepping out publicly for the first time, Koma asked the actress to marry him

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

Instagram

Just Married!

Duff and Koma said "I do" in Dec. 2019, surrounded by their loved ones! 

Congratulations to the happy couple!

