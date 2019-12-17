Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Turn Star Wars Premiere Into An Out of This World Date

by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Dec. 17, 2019 5:00 AM

Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Even in a galaxy far, far away, the force between Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott is stronger than ever.

At Monday night's Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker premiere in L.A., the duo proved their love is out of this world. While the New Girl alum chose a metallic pink mini dress and silver bag, her love of three months celebrated the big night in a festive Darth Vader Christmas sweater. To make the evening that much better, the duo walked the blue carpet alongside his twin brother Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan

This certainly doesn't mark their first double date. Back in October, the foursome attended Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights together and later joined forces once again while celebrating J.D. Scott's Halloween-themed wedding. 

"It's the first time I've ever been cat-woman escorted to a fancy dress party wedding by Batman," she joked on Instagram. "Only for the nuptials of @mrjdscott and @annaleebelle could I be so inspired! Congrats to these gorgeous and gracious love birds, I was overjoyed to celebrate such a happy union!"

Since confirming their relationship in September—just weeks after she announced her split from husband Jacob Pechenik—the Property Brothers star and actress have become inseparable. 

In fact, most recently, she surprised audiences when she brought out her love for a performance of "Little Saint Nick" during the Philadelphia stop on her She & Him tour.

"They like each other a lot," a source close to Zooey previously told E! News. "She seems excited about him and that it's new and fun. They have a lot in common and it has surprised her that they have so many things to talk about."

And this is only the beginning of what will surely be a fairytale romance. Now, keep scrolling to relive Zooey and Jonathan's cutest moments together.

JONATHAN SCOTT, ZOOEY DESCHANEL

ABC/Eric McCandless

Heating Up

The ballroom had never been steamier! Sitting front row during a September taping of Dancing With the StarsZooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott sealed their new love with a kiss. 

Property Brothers, Drew Scott, Linda Phan, Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott, Halloween 2019

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood

The Big Debut

In late October, they took a major step in their romance and became Instagram official. Following their date at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights, Zooey and Jonathan took to social media to share glimpses into their frightening evening. As the New Girl alum wrote, "Still processing how scared I was of these people dressed in spooky masks."

Zooey Deschanel, Drew Scott, Halloween 2019

Dennys Ilic/Instagram

Claws Out

The actress made the purrrfect plus one to his brother's Halloween wedding.

Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott

William Perez/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com

Officially Official

After two months together, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards in November.

Jonathan Silver Scott, Zooey Deschanel

Instagram

Brangelina Who?

E!'s Jason Kennedy officially presented the duo with their celebrity couple name: Jonaooey. And the HGTV star approved, raving, "I like it."

Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott

Instagram/Jonathan Scott

Major Milestone

During Thanksgiving, the Property Brothers star professed his love to Zooey, publicly dropping the "L" word in his Instagram caption. "I am beyond thankful to be surrounded by such incredibly fun loving people & puppies," he wrote to his one million followers. "You bring joy to my life. I love you."

Drew Scott, Linda Phan, Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Out of This World

The force was strong during their Star Wars double date with Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan

