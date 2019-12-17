Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Turn Star Wars Premiere Into An Out of This World Date

Even in a galaxy far, far away, the force between Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott is stronger than ever.

At Monday night's Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker premiere in L.A., the duo proved their love is out of this world. While the New Girl alum chose a metallic pink mini dress and silver bag, her love of three months celebrated the big night in a festive Darth Vader Christmas sweater. To make the evening that much better, the duo walked the blue carpet alongside his twin brother Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan.

This certainly doesn't mark their first double date. Back in October, the foursome attended Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights together and later joined forces once again while celebrating J.D. Scott's Halloween-themed wedding.

"It's the first time I've ever been cat-woman escorted to a fancy dress party wedding by Batman," she joked on Instagram. "Only for the nuptials of @mrjdscott and @annaleebelle could I be so inspired! Congrats to these gorgeous and gracious love birds, I was overjoyed to celebrate such a happy union!"