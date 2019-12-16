Ryan Reynolds Apologizes To the Spice Girls For This Hilarious Reason

Ryan Reynoldsdoes not wanna be the Spice Girls' lover.

The actor's latest cinematic adventure 6 Underground dropped on Netflix this weekend, and one particular moment in the Michael Bayaction flick has fans wondering what beef Reynolds has with the iconic British girl group.

During one of the movie's first (of many, many) car chases, Dave Franco's character asks to play some tunes to help him relax. When he turns the music on, "Wannabe" starts to play, but Reynolds' character promptly rips the radio out of the car and tosses it out the window.

The comedic moment got people talking on Twitter.

As one viewer wrote, "@VancityReynolds please tell me you dont realy hate @spicegirls that much #wannabe #6Underground." Chimed in another, "Just watching #6Underground and quite confused on why @VancityReynolds ripped the radio out during a spice girls song. what did they do to you?"

One fan's tweet actually prompted a response from the Deadpool star.